Russia’s Chumakov Center gets permission for clinical tests of its coronavirus vaccine

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products at the Russian Academy of Sciences received the Russian health ministry’s permit for clinical tests of its anti-coronavirus vaccine, TASS reports citing the ministry’s press service.

“Clinical trials of a vaccine against COVID-19 will begin soon in Kirov, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk. About 3,000 volunteers are expected to take part, which is in line with the requirements of the World Health Organization and international watchdogs, and will provide a sufficient amount of scientific data for the research”, the statement says.

The ministry said the volunteers will receive all the required information about the procedure and possible risks and inconveniencies that it might entail.

After the vaccination, participants will remain in isolation in hospitals for 16 days, where their health will be monitored by doctors.





