Estonian President congratulates Armenian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“As we all are facing challenges caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, I want to address my words of support to the people of Armenia. This shows to what extent we depend on one another and proves that solutions are possible only through close cooperation.

I hope our countries will continue the joint work to expand the cooperation in the fields of mutual interest both at the bilateral format and in the international organizations such as the United Nations.

I also hope that when the pandemic becomes controllable, I will have a chance to welcome you in Estonia”, reads the Estonian President’s congratulatory letter.

