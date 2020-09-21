President Sarkissian awards representatives of various spheres on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian bestows highest awards and titles to representatives of different spheres – military officials, doctors, police officers, cultural figures, on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

The President gives the awards based on the petitions submitted by the prime minister.

The awarding ceremony is taking place at the Presidential Palace and is attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other top officials.

Today, on September 21, the Third Republic of Armenia is celebrating its 29th anniversary of Independence.

29 years ago the Armenian people said its decisive “yes” through a referendum to declare independence. 99,5% of voters voted in favor of Armenia being a democratic independent state outside the USSR. Two days later, on September 23rd, the Supreme Council declared Armenia an independent, sovereign republic.

The declaration of the newly independent Armenia gave the start of the Third Republic of Armenia’s history.

