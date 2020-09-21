PM watches festive flight of Armenian Air Force on Independence Day
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian Air Force made a festive flight in the skies of Yerevan.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan watched the flight from the hill of Victory Park, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.
The Premier laid flowers at the Eternal Flame in the park.
