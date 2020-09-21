Armenian PM attaches importance to work and education for overcoming poverty

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says it’s difficult to imagine how a person can overcome poverty without working.

“On the other hand, we understand that it is possible to overcome it through work if there is such a potential as a result of education which will allow a person to overcome poverty through work”, he said, while introducing Armenia’s 2050 Transformation Strategy.

According to him, there are two subjects here which should have an impact on poverty, the one is the statehood and the other – the individual.

“The statehood should encourage the individual to education, and the potential formed as a result of that education should become an overcoming of poverty through work”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan