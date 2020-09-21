Armenia’s population should be at least 5 million by 2050 – PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The population of Armenia should reach at least 5 million by 2050, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said while introducing Armenia’s 2050 Transformation Strategy.

“1,5 million jobs must be created by 2050. The talk is, of course, about new jobs”, he said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is introducing Armenia’s transformation strategy – the pan-Armenian agenda directed for Armenia’s development by 2050.

The PM is presenting the strategy in the Matenadaran on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan