Russian PM congratulates Armenian counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Russian government and myself personally I congratulate you on the national day of Armenia – the Independence Day.

I would like to specifically highlight the friendly, partnering and allied nature of the Armenian-Russian relations. I am confident that the further strengthening of the commercial and investment cooperation, the implementation of joint projects in energy, industry and transportation infrastructures, the deepening of integration cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union are in within the interests of Russia and Armenia.

I wish you good health, welfare and new achievements in your responsible state activity, and to all citizens of Armenia – happiness and prosperity”, reads the Russian PM’s letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan