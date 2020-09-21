Armenia NSS chief highly values relations with Russian special services

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan assures that the NSS has very good relations with the special services of both Russia and other countries.

“We highly value those relations, especially our traditional contacts with the Russian special services, but Armenia’s National Security Service is inclined to first of all protect the national security of Armenia, our people and our state”, the NSS chief told reporters in the Yerablur Military Pantheon.

The top leadership of Armenia and Artsakh visited today the Yerablur ilitary Pantheon in Yerevan on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan