UAE President congratulates Armenian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also congratulated President Armen Sarkissian on Independence Day.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan