Lawmakers seek to boost film industry in Armenia, regulate copyright and PG rating

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers from the opposition Bright Armenia and the ruling My Step bloc have brought forward a legislative initiative seeking to regulate the film industry in Armenia, notably raise the level of copyright protection, state sponsorship transparency and stipulate content rating.

“Not a single legal act regulating the cinematography sector is in place in Armenia,” Bright Armenia lawmaker Anna Kostanyan said in parliament. “The filming of foreign motion pictures in Armenia isn’t anyhow encouraged. Screening of films in cinemas and on television is done without [parental guidance content rating].”

The law is also expected to boost the film industry, contribute to foreign investments and increase competition.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan