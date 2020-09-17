Moody’s has upgraded the rating of IDBank: outlook changed to stable

Moody’s international rating agency has upgraded IDBank’s long-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings to B2 from B3; outlook changed to stable.

The agency has also adjusted the long-term counterparty risk ratings (CRR) from B2 to B1. The Bank’s baseline credit assessment (BCA) is B2, and the long-term counterparty risk assessment is B1(cr).

As Arman Asatryan, the financial director of IDBank mentioned, this kind of rating reflects the improvement of the Bank’s credit profile, overall stability and high level of liquidity.

“Thus, according to Moody’s rating, against the background of reduced risks, the Bank has a stable development outlook. This means that in the future IDBank will remain liquid and according to our forecasts, it will have a stable growth”, said Arman Asatryan.