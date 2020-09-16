Yoshihide Suga officially named as Japan's new Prime Minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Yoshihide Suga has been elected Japan's new Prime Minister following a vote in the country's Parliament on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) replaces Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister.

Abe stepped down citing health problems related to colitis.

Suga was elected LDP leader on Monday with about 70% of votes.

He then required confirmation by parliament, the Diet, before he could officially become Prime Minister.

He won the Diet vote with 314 out of 465 votes in the lower house and 142 out of 240 votes in the upper chamber.

After announcing his cabinet lineup, he will be sworn in by Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan