Armenian minister of territorial administration holds working consultation with provincial governors

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of territorial administration and infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan today chaired a working consultation with the participation of governors of provinces, the ministry told Armenpress.

At the beginning of the meeting the minister said such consultations with the governors will be held regularly as all obstacles caused by the coronavirus are now eliminated.

During the consultations the governors reported the minister on the implementation process of subvention programs aimed at the communities’ social-economic infrastructure development. 65 out of 700 approved subvention programs are already over, the rest is in process. The consultation participants discussed the results of the projects, the existing problems, and the minister gave respective tasks for solving these problems.

