Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-09-20

YEREVAN, 15 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 September, USD exchange rate down by 1.06 drams to 485.31 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 576.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.46 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.02 drams to 625.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 109.95 drams to 30561.75 drams. Silver price down by 0.76 drams to 419.49 drams. Platinum price up by 249.19 drams to 14776.11 drams.