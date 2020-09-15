Middle East has security significance for Armenia, MP says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Middle East has an important security significance for Armenia, and the Armenian foreign minister’s visit to the region, his meetings are the vivid evidence of this, Member of Parliament from the ruling My Step faction Tatevik Hayrapetyan said, commenting on the recent visit of Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to the Middle East, his meetings and key political messages voiced during these meetings.

“The significance of the Middle East is in particular increasing, taking into account the security interests. In fact, with this visit, also through the upcoming visits the foreign ministry is launching a new Middle East strategy. This strategy is definitely based on Armenia’s state and security interest. And the development of joint agenda with our partners of the Middle East, the deepening of mutually beneficial partnership is very important for strengthening our positions also in this region”, she said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan recently paid an official visit to Egypt.



Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan