Armenia FM to visit Egypt

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will travel to Egypt on an official visit from September 12th to 15th, the foreign ministry said.

“During the visit the FM is scheduled to have meetings with several high-ranking Egyptian officials as well as representatives of the Egyptian-Armenian community.”

