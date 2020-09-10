Armenia launches ‘revolutionary’ public services reforms with monumental business facilitation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved a 3-bill package of reforms in the public services sector, with Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan calling it “revolutionary reforms”.

“With this approved package we will ensure the digitization of the public services rendered by the Justice Ministry, we will simplify administration, we will cut the timeframes, increase the quality of the rendered services and reduce corruption risks,” he said at a Cabinet meeting on September 10.

The reforms will abolish the state duties charged for marriage registration, Civil Acts Registration reference provision and online registration of individual entrepreneurship. The timeframes of marriage registration will be reduced. Document certifications will be conducted by one state body under a unified procedure, including electronically, moreover within 1 day.

A front and back office format for Civil Acts Registration will be introduced. Applications will be accepted also electronically. The state registrar e-services will also be expanded.

The timeframe of registration for trade organizations will be cut to 1 business day, which can result in Armenia improving its positions in the Doing Business report’s Launching Business indicator from 10 to 2, with a further possibility of improving to the 1st place if online registrations are majority.

The changes will enable Armenian consulates abroad for the first time to accept applications from both Armenian nationals and foreigners for launching businesses in Armenia or buying shares of Armenian companies.

