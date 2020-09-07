Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

President of Artsakh extends condolences over death of Czech journalist Dana Mazalová

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan extended condolences over the death of famous Czech journalist Dana Mazalová.

“Saddened to learn of passing of Czech lawyer, journalist Dana Mazalová, who was on ground during Artsakh liberation war, reported on Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, provided objective, evidence-based information on diverse international platforms on the events which occurred in Artsakh.

Dana Mazalová always stood out by what defines a professional journalist - principled stance and impartiality.

Extending my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and share their grief”, the Artsakh President said on Twitter.





