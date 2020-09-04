Jamaica’s ruling party claims re-election victory in landslide win

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Jamaica’s ruling party was re-elected in a landslide win on Thursday marked by low turnout, prompting Prime Minister Andrew Holness to vow to work on restoring voters’ trust in politics and continue fighting the country’s coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports.

The centre-right Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), which won praise for its stewardship of the economy, won 49 of 63 seats, an addition of 16 seats, according to an early count released around 9 p.m. local time (0200 GMT) by the Electoral Office.

The JLP captured the polls in 2016 with a one-seat margin, winning just 32 seats out of 63, then gaining one more seat in November 2017.

The opposition People’s National Party (PNP) leader, Peter Phillips, appeared to have retained his seat, but earlier declared that he would step down and retire from politics if his party lost the election.