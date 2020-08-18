Vagharshak Harutyunyan appointed Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister
YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Vagharshak Harutyunyan has been appointed Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister.
Vagharshak Harutyunyan was the Defense Minister of Armenia from 2009-2010.
