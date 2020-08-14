Smerch projectile found in Shaki village, Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Syunik Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received information on August 14 that ammunition has been found nearby Shaki village.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, preliminary investigations shows that it’s a projectile of Smerch multiple rocket launcher.

The area has been demarcated.

