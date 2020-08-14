Smerch projectile found in Shaki village, Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Syunik Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received information on August 14 that ammunition has been found nearby Shaki village.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, preliminary investigations shows that it’s a projectile of Smerch multiple rocket launcher.
The area has been demarcated.
Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 21:53 Smerch projectile found in Shaki village, Armenia
- 19:13 Captain Ruben Sanamyan to be awarded with title of National Hero
- 18:40 European Parliament’s 2nd largest group calls for Azerbaijan to be “immediately expelled” from EP
- 18:24 Secretary-General of Commonwealth of Nations invited to Armenian Summit of Minds
- 18:07 Court awards Ucom’s motion to apply interim measure
- 17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-08-20
- 17:29 Asian Stocks - 14-08-20
- 16:52 High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan considers options of helping Syrian-Armenians in COVID-19 response
- 16:50 COVID-19 task force considers testing arriving travelers in airport
- 16:42 Armenia eases mandatory face mask rules
- 16:20 Many Lebanese-Armenians unable to withdraw savings to repatriate amid crisis, High Commissioner says
- 16:00 Armenia economy minister hopes inbound tourism will resume in autumn
- 14:59 Government develops regulations to ensure “worthily” receiving Lebanese-Armenian repatriates
- 14:23 BBC HARDtalk: Pashinyan talks about Armenia’s relations with Russia, the United States, Iran and EU
- 14:15 Armenian PM rules out influence on investigations
- 13:13 Armenians in NK face existential threat – PM addresses ruling out military solution
- 13:10 Pashinyan addresses high court developments in BBC HARDtalk
- 13:00 Glad to see opposition is acting easier than before the revolution, says Pashinyan
- 12:50 Armenia reiterates need for int’l investigation mechanism of ceasefire breaches at Azerbaijan border
- 12:42 Self-determination of peoples is our fundamental value, says Italy’s Five Star Movement lawmaker
- 11:53 Armenia is in process of overcoming pandemic, says Prime Minister
- 11:20 Armenia to continue “economic flight” – PM
- 11:18 No new cases of COVID-19 in Artsakh over last 24 hours
- 11:08 Armenian CDC reports 276 new COVID-19 cases
- 10:04 Armenian Premier League kicks off
12:02, 08.12.2020
Viewed 3374 times Armenia open for travelers as COVID-19 state of emergency restrictions are eased
11:47, 08.07.2020
Viewed 2968 times First Armenian relief plane to deliver 12 tons of aid to Beirut, more flights planned
09:18, 08.10.2020
Viewed 2874 times 100 years later, Woodrow Wilson’s legally binding verdict on Armenia-Turkey border remains in force
16:22, 08.12.2020
Viewed 2631 times Armenian military unworried over prolonged Turkish-Azerbaijani drills
17:43, 08.11.2020
Viewed 2413 times Armenia responds to Turkey’s statement on 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Sevres