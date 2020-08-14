Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-08-20

YEREVAN, 14 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.34 drams to 484.83 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.24 drams to 571.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.61 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.54 drams to 634.16 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 171.39 drams to 30306.28 drams. Silver price вup by 6.58 drams to 409.18 drams. Platinum price вup by 114.43 drams to 14777.09 drams.