LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 august:

The price of aluminum up by 1.72% to $1778.50, copper price up by 1.37% to $6523.00, lead price up by 2.94% to $1907.00, nickel price up by 2.54% to $14287.00, tin price up by 0.40% to $17932.00, zinc price up by 2.85% to $2381.50, molybdenum price up by 1.09% to $16270.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.