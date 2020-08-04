Dilijan Medical Center’s coronavirus unit decommissioned as active cases drop in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The special COVID-19 department at the Dilijan Medical Center in the eponymous Armenian town is no longer needed as the outbreak is weakening and numbers of active cases are dropping, the hospital said in a statement.

The special ward which was set up to treat exclusively coronavirus patients in this hospital is deactivated since August 1, after the last COVID-19 patient was discharged.

“We are happy to inform that due to the weakening of the coronavirus outbreak in Armenia the Dilijan Medical Center is returning to its normal working regime. We are proud to have had our small contribution in this tense and selfless battle against this virus in the country and we carried out our duty with honor. We want to deeply thank all the people who were involved in these heroic works, the doctors, nurses, all health workers, laboratory experts, the food delivery employees and organizers. The COVID-19 department at the Dilijan Medical Center has been shut down since August 1. The entire building has been disinfected and is functioning normally as it did before the outbreak and is ready to receive other patients,” the hospital said.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Armenia stands at 7930 as of August 4.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan