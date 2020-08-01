Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to President of Benin on National Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to President of Benin Patrice Talon on the occasion of the National Day of the country, the Independence Day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the relations between Armenia and Benin will continue to develop on both bilateral and multilateral formats. The Armenian President wished Patrice Talon health and success, and lasting peace and welfare to the people of Benin.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





