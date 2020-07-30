Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 1160
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. 5 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Georgia in the past one day, the authorities said.
The number of confirmed cases has reached 1160.
935 patients have recovered as of now.
The death toll has reached 17.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
