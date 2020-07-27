Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

PM appoints secretary general of Civil Aviation Committee

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Mikayel Zalinyan has been appointed secretary general of the Civil Aviation Committee.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





