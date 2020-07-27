Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

Mkhitaryan gifts Armenian national team jerseys to wounded soldiers

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan gifted Armenian national team jerseys to the soldiers, wounded during the military operations in the north-eastern part of Armenian-Azerbaijani state border in July, the Football Federation of Armenia reported.

Mkhitaryan promised to meet the soldiers and sign the jerseys when being in Armenia. 

“I thank you for standing firmly and defending the borders of our homeland”, Mkhitaryan wrote in his letter to the soldiers.

 





