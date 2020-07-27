Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 1137
YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Georgia in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 1137, the authorities said, RIA Novosti reports.
The total number of recovered patients is 922.
The death toll stands at 16.
6,439 people are quarantined.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
