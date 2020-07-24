De-miners defuse 122 mm projectile in Chinary village fired by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of ''Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining & Expertise'' discovered a 122mm unexploded projectile of D-30 howitzer fired by Azerbaijani forces against civilian settlements. It was taken to a safe place and defused.

The Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining & Expertise informed ARMENPRESS that searches of unexploded projectiles are underway.

The Azerbaijani troops fired three 120mm projectiles in the direction of Chinari village on July 13, one of which fell on a house, and two in gardens. There were no casualties.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan