Ombudsman to send letters to international structures over Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians abroad

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has drawn the attention of the international organizations to the recent attacks and actions of Azerbaijanis against Armenians abroad on the grounds of ethnic affiliation.

“These days Azerbaijanis are attacking Armenians in different countries on the grounds of ethnic affiliation. The reports (video, posts, etc.) which the Ombudsman’s Office is receiving through alarm calls, as well as through the observation of public materials prove this. The observation shows that the attacks on Armenians are taking place with the motive of hatred (armenophobia) on the grounds of ethnic affiliation and are accompanied by chants containing hatred and degrading dignity”, the Ombudsman said on Facebook.

He also informed that these attacks are also of provocative nature and are taking place with groups on civilian people.

He drew the attention of the international organizations to these facts and stated that it is necessary to immediately prevent them in order to avoid further escalation and dangerous developments.

The Ombudsman called on to show restraint and not to give in to provocations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan