Armenian President congratulates Uzbek counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on birthday, the Armenian President’s office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President wished good health and success to his Uzbek counterpart, stating that the centuries-old friendship and mutual respect between the two peoples are a firm base for further deepening the bilateral relations.

“The Armenian-Uzbek relations have a great development potential. We are ready for the future joint actions aimed at expanding the mutual partnership, supplementing the cooperation with several joint projects in the fields of innovation, high technologies, agriculture, education and culture”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

