Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July

MP Sergey Bagratyan leaves Prosperous Armenia faction

MP Sergey Bagratyan leaves Prosperous Armenia faction

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Sergey Bagratyan has submitted a notice to the Speaker of Parliament on leaving the Prosperous Armenia faction, the Parliament said.

The MP informed the Speaker that he is leaving the faction.

Sergey Bagratyan is serving as Member of Parliament since 2017. He has been member of the Tsarukyan faction in 2017-2019.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration