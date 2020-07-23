MP Sergey Bagratyan leaves Prosperous Armenia faction

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Sergey Bagratyan has submitted a notice to the Speaker of Parliament on leaving the Prosperous Armenia faction, the Parliament said.

The MP informed the Speaker that he is leaving the faction.

Sergey Bagratyan is serving as Member of Parliament since 2017. He has been member of the Tsarukyan faction in 2017-2019.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan