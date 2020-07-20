Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July

Spanish Congress member urges international community to react to Azerbaijan's aggression

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Member of Congress of Deputies of Spain Marta Rosique i Saltor touched upon the recent events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, urging the international community to react to Azerbaijan’s aggression.

“In the context of growing violence these days on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border I express my support to the colleagues of the Artsakh Republic. The international community should react to Azerbaijan’s aggression in support of human rights and the right to self-determination”, the Spanish lawmaker said on Twitter.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province, targeting civilian settlements and infrastructures.

Overnight July 19-20 the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been relatively calm. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 9 times from firearms in different parts of the border, firing nearly 137 shots at the Armenian positions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



