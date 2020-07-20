Hope Probe: UAE Mars spacecraft launches on first-ever mission to the red planet

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Mars will welcome soon new unmanned visitors from planet Earth, among them is the first mission to the red planet by any West Asian, Arab or Muslim majority country: Probe Hope- the UAE's Mars mission 'Al-Amal', WAM reports.

The probe will fly around Mars in a way that's never been done before, and herein lies the UAE’s contribution to humanity at large. If all goes well as planned with these three projects, the year 2021 could pave the way for extraordinary discoveries to unravel more mysteries about the Roman god of war and agriculture!

Hope Probe

The UAE is launching the Arab world’s first-ever interplanetary orbiter spacecraft. This comes after a successful launch in 2018 of KhalifaSat, an earth-observation satellite. The Hope Probe will launch from Japan, and, if all goes well, should reach Mars by February 2021.

The objectives of the Emirates Mars Mission, EMM, are set forth to focus on the weather dynamics of Mars, as well as studying the Martian atmosphere in a way that helps explain why the Red planet is losing its atmosphere by tracking the escape of hydrogen and oxygen. The probe’s analysis data will help build a comprehensive image that should result in a better understanding of Mars’ transition from a once wet and flourishing world to the dry and cold planet now. The EMM’s goals go in unison with a much bigger and ambitious purpose: building a human settlement in the red planet within the next 100 years, a milestone that will go down in the annals of history! The Hope Probe will remain in orbit for a whole Martian year, equivalent to 687 days on Earth and will take 55 hours per loop at an average speed of 121,000 kph.

The probe will be controlled from Dubai, and will be launched with the first Arabic Countdown ever!