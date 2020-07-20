One of wounded Armenian servicemen still in critical condition

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The health condition of Armenian servicemen, who were wounded in the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, remains the same, official representative of the Crisis Information Center Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during today’s briefing.

“The condition of our wounded servicemen remains the same, is unchanged. One of the wounded servicemen still is in critical condition””, he said.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan