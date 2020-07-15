Material assistance to be provided to two Armenian police officers wounded while on duty in border

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian police officers, who were wounded from the Azerbaijani shooting on July 13 while on duty in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, feel well, Deputy Police Chief of Armenia, Police Colonel Tigran Yesayan told Armenpress.

“Everything is being done for the police officers. They are under the daily spotlight of the Police Chief. The wounded police officers will be provided with an assistance, firstly material one”, he said.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Two police officers of Armenia have been slightly injured while on the combat duty in the border.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan