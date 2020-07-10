LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-07-20

LONDON, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 July:

The price of aluminum up by 2.18% to $1687.00, copper price up by 2.29% to $6339.50, lead price down by 0.16% to $1828.50, nickel price up by 0.10% to $13478.00, tin price up by 1.77% to $17328.00, zinc price up by 1.80% to $2145.00, molybdenum price down by 3.38% to $15763.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.