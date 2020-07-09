LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-07-20

LONDON, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.54% to $1651.00, copper price up by 1.52% to $6197.50, lead price up by 2.06% to $1831.50, nickel price up by 1.18% to $13465.00, tin price down by 0.02% to $17026.00, zinc price up by 2.88% to $2107.00, molybdenum price down by 1.07% to $16314.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.