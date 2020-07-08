COVID-19 cases in USA exceed 3 million

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. COVID-19 cases in USA has gone over 3 million, ARMENPRESS reports, citing ''Ria Novosti'', John Hopkins University informs.

According to the University, COVID-19 cases in the USA is over 3 million and 9 thousand, 936 thousand and 476 have recovered, 131 thousand and 594 have died.

The University also informs that 11.8 million cases have been recorded gloablly, 544 thousand have died.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan