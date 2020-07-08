Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Government proposes changes to subsoil use procedures

Government proposes changes to subsoil use procedures

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is debating at the first hearing the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Code on Subsoil.

Deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Lilia Shushanyan presented the respective changes during today’s extraordinary session in the Parliament. She said the changes proposed by the bill are aimed at rational and efficient use of subsoil.

The deputy minister noted that after these changes the mines will be provided with all resources and will not be separated between various economic entities.

Several other changes and regulations are also envisaged by the bill.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Artsakh will seek de-occupation of its territories - MFA 13:09, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2859 times
Artsakh will seek de-occupation of its territories - MFA

Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city 11:30, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2478 times
Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city

Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles 18:10, 07.03.2020
Viewed 2204 times
Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles

580 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia 11:05, 07.04.2020
Viewed 1978 times
580 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia

President Sarkissian holds meeting with AUA President 17:25, 07.02.2020
Viewed 1856 times
President Sarkissian holds meeting with AUA President

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration