LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-07-20

LONDON, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.74% to $1626.00, copper price up by 1.40% to $6105.00, lead price up by 1.38% to $1794.50, nickel price up by 1.67% to $13308.00, tin price up by 1.07% to $17030.00, zinc price up by 0.89% to $2048.00, molybdenum price stood at $16491.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

