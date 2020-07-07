Coronavirus: Spanish study casts doubt on herd immunity feasibility

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. A Spanish study has cast doubt on the feasibility of herd immunity as a way of tackling the coronavirus pandemic, reports BBC.

The study of more than 60,000 people estimates that around just 5% of the Spanish population has developed antibodies, the medical journal the Lancet reported.

Herd immunity is achieved when enough people become infected with a virus to stop its spread.

Around 70% to 90% of a population needs to be immune to protect the uninfected.