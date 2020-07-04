Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July

FM Mnatsakanyan is in Artsakh on a working visit

FM Mnatsakanyan is in Artsakh on a working visit

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Artsakh has kicked off, ARMENPRESS wa sinformed from the Facebook page of the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan met Mnatsakanyan at the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is scheduled to meet with the President of Artsakh and President of the National Assembly of Artsakh. FM Mnatsakanyan will also meet with Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration