Oil Prices Down - 03-07-20

NEW YORK - LONDON, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Oil prices for 3 July:

WTI Crude Oil (Light Sweet) price at NYMEХ Stock Exchange is down by 0.05% to $40.32 per barrel. Brent Crude Oil price at London’s IСE Stock Exchange is down by 0.07% to $42.80 per barrel, “Armenpress” reports.

Barrel is the unit of measurement of oil volume. One barrel equals to 159.98 liter.





