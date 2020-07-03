Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-07-20

YEREVAN, 3 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.48 drams to 483.84 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.17 drams to 543.30 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.81 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.59 drams to 602.38 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 126.88 drams to 27649.68 drams. Silver price down by 4.31 drams to 278.84 drams. Platinum price down by 142.86 drams to 12646.88 drams.





