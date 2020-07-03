Armenia participates in Eastern Partnership Youth Engagement online summit

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia participated in the Eastern Partnership Youth Engagement online summit from July 2 to 3, the ministry of education, science, culture and sport told Armenpress.

Around 400-450 active, critical and responsible youth leaders and youth workers had a unique opportunity to hold a dialogue amongst themselves and with EU and EaP policy makers on achievements and challenges in the youth field in the European Union and its Eastern Neighbourhood region. Participants shared good practices and experiences in the field of youth work and youth policy in both the EU and Eastern Partnership countries.

Armenia’s deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport Artur Martirosyan participated in the summit and delivered remarks, talking about the issue of employment of the youth in Armenia, presenting the ongoing and upcoming programs and actions by the state aimed at promoting professional education, strengthening education-labor market ties, etc. In his speech the deputy minister also thanked the European Union for the assistance provided to Armenia in the fields of education and youth.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan