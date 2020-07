YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, the MFA told Armenpress.

The FM is scheduled to meet with Artsakh’s President, Speaker of Parliament and Foreign minister.

FM Mnatsakanyan will also be hosted by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan