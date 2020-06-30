Another Armenian MP tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker from the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Lilit Stepanyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The MP told Armenpress that she tested positive for the virus.

The lawmaker said she showed symptoms on Friday, had a fever and headache which lasted three days. After that she decided to pass a COVID-19 test. “I don’t know from where I contracted the virus. On June 22 I visited children of special needs in Hrazdan town, nearly 22 families. I talked to their parents to understand what problems they have. I do not have a car, use taxis, go to work, therefore I cannot say anything about the possible source of the virus”, she said, adding that today she feels better.

Several MPs of the Armenian Parliament have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan