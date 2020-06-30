Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 June:

The price of aluminum up by 2.78% to $1607.00, copper price up by 1.33% to $5966.50, lead price up by 0.25% to $1793.50, nickel price up by 2.30% to $12723.00, tin price up by 0.85% to $16751.00, zinc price down by 0.29% to $2030.50, molybdenum price stood at $16160.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.

 





